Old City Cemetery to honor late rosarian with historical marker

Every year, visitors from the state and region flock to Old City Cemetery for the annual rose sale never knowing the history of the flower on the property.

On Sunday, however, the cemetery will be honoring the man who had the biggest impact on that part of its history.

Carl Cato, the late rosarian who inspired the cemetery's History of Roses Garden, will be honored with a Virginia historical highway marker at 3 p.m. Sunday inside the Bicentennial Chapel on the graveyard grounds.

The marker, which costs about $1,770, was sponsored by Bruce Christian, a lover of roses and a former director of the Old City Cemetery.

Cato was best known for collecting antique roses and saving them from extinction. He founded the Heritage Roses Group; saved and sent roses to the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.; and, here in Lynchburg, he helped establish the acclaimed collection of antique roses in the Old City Cemetery, which features more than 425 different specimens.

Michael Hudson, historian at Old City Cemetery, said Cato's passion for roses was "contagious" and inspired many others to learn more about the beautiful flower.

"I don't know much about roses; I didn't know much about them when I started this job. I was a historian," Hudson said.

"But when I came here, I started to not only pick up things ... but there are certain aspects that started to latch on to me that I found interesting and before long I found myself developing my own love."

Just like the thorns of a rose, Cato's passion for the flowers can grab others too.

It did the same for Jane Baber White, director emerita at Old City Cemetery, when she first invited Cato on the property in the 1980s to help consult with the roses.

"The wonderful thing is that Mr. Cato was just a fountain of knowledge, and he was a character ... he was the most unforgettable character," White said.

White said from the first time Cato stepped foot on the property, his knowledge of roses was impressive —he could recognize just about any rose from the leaf structure or thorns of each one.

The rosarian's love would drive him to come to a "screeching halt" on the highway, according to White, just to pull off and save a rose that might have been dying. Or, as Hudson said, he would stop a demolition to save a rose plant from being killed.

His desire, according to Hudson and White, was just to spread the love he had of roses to other people.

"The hook is to just come and enjoy them, and walk the wall," White said about how she became hooked on the roses.

"Let them make their own impression," Hudson said, "because they'll hook you ... I smelled the Lady Banks [rose] today and it put a legitimate smile on my face."

Cato's influence over Old City Cemetery's gardening history has led to the cemetery's annual rose sale, rose tours, and even a Wine & Roses Garden party in the rose garden, which the cemetery will host May 7.

But before that, this Sunday will be all about honoring the man who spread his love of roses onto the cemetery grounds.

The ceremony will feature the unveiling of the marker just outside of Old City Cemetery, remarks from Cato's granddaughter and other family members, and other rosarians who have been touched by Cato's work.

Stephen Scanniello, president of the Heritage Rose Foundation, sent a statement to be read during the program which says that his work at Old City Cemetery is "perhaps his most important preservation effort," by creating the antique rose garden.

"The reason these roses are still with us today is attributable in great part to Carl's devotion and his dedicated efforts to preserve them for future generations," it continues to say.

With this particular marker, White, who has played a hand in many historical markers going up throughout the city, is hoping many other people will hear of Cato's craft that is so important to the cemetery's history.

"Cato took me to the rose garden behind his house one time," White said, "... and he went and cut a little bud from each of the roses and made a little nosegay and presented that to me.

"That is a life-changing experience."

White said there will be a similar experience for the Cato family during the ceremony Sunday.

To attend, the cemetery is asking visitors to reserve a spot in advance by calling (434) 847-1465. To find a list of events surrounding the cemetery's annual rose sale, visit GraveGarden.org.

"Cato had this quote he used to say all the time was, 'Come into my garden; I want my roses to meet you,'" Hudson said.

"That pretty much sums his personality up."

