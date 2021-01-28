Old garage became quaint tiny house for rent in Rivermont neighborhood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple purchased the property in 2018 and renovated the garage space because they “just were looking for some way to house hack. … It’s an investing technique a lot of people are talking about.”

The term “house hack” is used when a homeowner rents out a portion of the property to help fund the mortgage.

“It’s been really popular,” she said.

Emily started in the Airbnb business about four years ago and it evolved into a concierge service for her over the years. She manages several properties for others as well as her own. The Rymers renovate properties and decorate them for the Airbnb market and then manage their rentals once the properties are ready.

The idea began around time the couple got married. Emily said they wanted to invest in real estate. After buying their first home, they lived in it a few weeks before deciding to rent it out on Airbnb.

“It was successful and I knew some other people that wanted to do the Airbnb as well,” she said.

A family friend who serves in the military wanted to list his Lynchburg property on Airbnb and asked the Rymers for help. They renovated the property and furnished it before managing the rental.