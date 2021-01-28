Old garage became quaint tiny house for rent in Rivermont neighborhood

Sitting just behind the home Emily Rymer shares with her husband and daughter is an old garage built in 1924.
Instead of holding the couple’s car, though, this space is a 240-square-foot tiny house Emily offers for short-term rentals on Airbnb. The Rymers’ garage apartment feels more spacious than its size would suggest.
“It’s really a perfect layout,” she said.
The brick garage now features green siding where the former garage door once gave car access. Beyond that wall is a kitchenette, complete with a glass-top stove and a microwave mounted under a tiny upper cabinet. The rest of the former garage door is a large picture window that looks up the Rymers’ driveway to Lansing Avenue.
Providing a little division between the kitchen and the rest of the space is a small table with stools enough to seat four tucked underneath.
The remainder of the space features a vaulted ceiling to give the tiny, one room structure a brighter, airier feel. A bathroom sits in a built-out room and makes use of the small space with a tiled shower and pedestal sink.
Emily said the garage already had a bathroom, but the couple updated it, along with eliminating the dark green countertops and wooden cabinets that made the space feel dark and heavy. The Rymers also added a mini-split air conditioner and repaired some plumbing issues.
“We just painted it and modernized it a little bit, made a little brighter and friendlier,” she said.
Emily painted the space in a pale gray, trimmed in white. A dark blue loveseat sits at the base of the full-sized bed. The tiny house features hardwood floors accented with a grey patterned rug.
Little adornments, such as the metal bird figurine, fluffy pillows and a welcome sign give the little space a homey feel.
A small deck features a table and two chairs, nestled under a trellis that is alive with vines in the spring and summer.
“The previous owners, one of them was a Master Gardener so she did a lot of amazing things back here that I know nothing about,” Rymer said, adding the net result is a four-tiered yard complete with a firepit and basketball court.
Structures like this are called accessory dwelling units, and they often are used as rentals or to house extended family members or friends.
An accessory dwelling unit is a small independent structure on the same property as the main house. These little houses were popular until about the 1950s, when suburbanization and zoning codes started to discourage their creation.
Emily’s not sure how long ago the garage behind her home had been converted to other uses. “The old lady who lived here many, many years ago used to back her car all the way down here, and then walk up around the front,” Emily said. “The previous owners, I know they used it as an office. ... We bought it as an investment to live in and flip.”
The couple purchased the property in 2018 and renovated the garage space because they “just were looking for some way to house hack. … It’s an investing technique a lot of people are talking about.”
The term “house hack” is used when a homeowner rents out a portion of the property to help fund the mortgage.
“It’s been really popular,” she said.
Emily started in the Airbnb business about four years ago and it evolved into a concierge service for her over the years. She manages several properties for others as well as her own. The Rymers renovate properties and decorate them for the Airbnb market and then manage their rentals once the properties are ready.
The idea began around time the couple got married. Emily said they wanted to invest in real estate. After buying their first home, they lived in it a few weeks before deciding to rent it out on Airbnb.
“It was successful and I knew some other people that wanted to do the Airbnb as well,” she said.
A family friend who serves in the military wanted to list his Lynchburg property on Airbnb and asked the Rymers for help. They renovated the property and furnished it before managing the rental.
“That was really our first kind of trial run working with someone else,” she said. “That went really well, so it’s just kind of traveled through word of mouth and with other real estate investors in the area.”
The career offers Emily the flexibility the soon-to-be mother of two needs to ensure her family is taken care of.
A recent Bloomberg article noted Airbnb’s business depends on people like Rymer to create a cozy, homelike feel for their guests.
Founded 12 years ago, the San Francisco-based company has hosted 825 million guests and upended the travel and hospitality industry, according to Bloomberg. Airbnb owes much of its success to homeowners willing to hand over the keys to their property to a stranger.
The company boasted 4 million hosts in its recent IPO filing, noting it depends on those hosts providing personal touches, such as adding wildflowers to guests’ rooms or leaving bottles of wine and candles on the dining room table.
It’s touches such as these and the personal interactions between the host and guests that separate Airbnb rentals from a typical hotel room.
