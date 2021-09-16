Old Lynchburg fire station becomes themed Airbnb

The living space with 13-foot ceilings also is known as the middle bay, where horses originally were housed. It also is home of the 65-foot hose drying tower.

A large firehouse kitchen sits adjacent to the living space, as well as a full bathroom with firefighting memorabilia.

The Lynchburg Fire Department has equipment, parts of an old fire truck and photos on at the Airbnb for guests to enjoy.

“Things are here to be handled, taken out of the cabinets to take a look at and to be enjoyed,” Woodland said.

Other memorabilia includes firefighter patches from all over the country that have been donated to Woodland, helmets, photos, the original phone from the firehouse and one large sign hanging above the bed that a buddy of Woodland donated to him after he closed his restaurant.

The vast majority of guests don’t tend to use the kitchen, which still is in its original state, Woodland said.

“Most people are here for one night,” he said. “People are traveling south to north or north to south and Lynchburg seems to be a great stopping point.”

He said he gets a lot of parents of college students who come to stay while visiting their children.