Old mill in Appomattox gave missionary family roots

“We saw this property, I saw potential. I saw family. I saw gathering. I saw people. I saw roots and history. I saw possibility, opportunity, potential,” Liz said.

In the end, Penny’s sister provided a private mortgage for seven years until the couple could get conventional financing, telling the Bakers their vision for the mill matched Penny’s.

Owning the mill and mill house hasn’t been easy.

Their first night at the mill, the couple stayed up all night watching the moon’s light reflect off the surface of the water as chunks of ice floated over the dam. That first winter was cold and snowy, and snow from repeated storms collected on the hillside, melting a little by day and refreezing by night.

The couple had a gathering of friends to celebrate their new home, and when Jim walked the last one to their car, the hillside slid down and took out the stairs. They had to climb through snow and debris to make it back into the mill.

A spell of severe cold also froze the well pump, and the water and drain pipes, flooding the mill. Liz cleaned it up with a bunch of towels, then went to launder them only to discover those pipes were frozen too when water started spilling out.