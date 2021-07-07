Old Riverside Park pool work continues, city hopes to transform space

Sixty years ago, Lynchburg closed the Riverside Park pool rather than allow Black residents to swim there. It never reopened, and for decades, its concrete and stone footprint has remained, crumbling retaining walls that sit at the bottom of a steep slope, with a nearby marker identifying the pool's outline and its history.
Now, the city is working to clean up and repair the old pool site at the park off Rivermont Avenue, with plans to reimagine the space for historical interpretation and as a venue for public events.
Currently, Lynchburg residents will notice ongoing maintenance there, with bright orange safety fencing, a pile of pallets and humps of overgrown fill dirt. This construction was undertaken jointly by Lynchburg's public works and parks and recreation departments — with public works handling the first phase of improvements, which include necessary drainage repair and stabilization work.
Clay Simmons, deputy director of public works, said the project kicked off around fall 2020 following some serious rain events, where it became clear that the old pool was still holding water and threatened structural issues or potential overflow. Using about $85,000 in capital improvement project funds, the department has made drainage fixes, dug out old detritus that was left behind decades ago, worked to reestablish the grading and removed a quantity of dirt, trees and vegetation.
While substantial work toward drainage repair and stabilization is complete, Simmons said the project has somewhat slowed as it the project waits for direction from an internal staff steering committee, which will indicate the next steps for a larger aesthetic changes and an opportunity to bring new life and "historical interpretation" to the site.
Of the three Lynchburg public pools, all of which were closed in the early 1960s rather than be integrated, the Riverside Park pool is the only one where any remnants still stand.
The spring-fed, 500,000-gallon pool was built by the city in the 1920s and, along with the pools in Jefferson and Miller parks, was segregated — with Jefferson Park home to the only pool for African Americans in Lynchburg, and Miller and Riverside parks' pools for whites only. When this was challenged during the civil rights movement in the 1960s, the city closed all three rather than desegregate, and each was eventually destroyed or filled in and abandoned.
Susannah Smith, construction coordinator with the parks and recreation department, said the committee is made up of several former and current city employees, some of whom remember the pool being closed and were directly impacted by the city's refusal to integrate. Together, they are working to create a vision for the future of the space.
The parks and recreation department is also in the process of exploring potential grants and other funding mechanisms to support this next phase of the project.
Once the drainage and safety repairs are completed, the plan is to continue enhancing the site's beauty and repurposing this largely vacant area in Riverside Park according to the adopted Riverside Park Master Plan, completed in 2009 by John Milner Associates.
According to this plan, the swimming pool area was deemed to be part of a larger outdoor interpretive space “reimagined both as a commemorative area and a performance space.”
The master plan document imagines transforming the area into a space that could host public talks, community celebrations and special events. The foundation of the former pool could also become an area that is commemorated and interpreted.
Smith said she can understand people's frustrations or concerns that the project has stalled, with equipment sitting idle for some time at the site, but said the committee is meeting again this week to lay out the next phase, and give public works direction on the next steps.
She imagines "a place of reconciliation and peace," made even more valuable by the fact that this site is the only pool area that still stands, and provides an opportunity to more completely tell the story of this time in Lynchburg's history.
"Riverside Park has been a work in progress for the last 120 years; it's certainly evolved over time," Smith said. This project, she said, is the next step for the park.
Simmons said it's crucial to "not let folks forget what was there and what happened," and wants to go back and make a statement. He said it's hard to pin down a timeline with so many variables still in the air, but with direction from the committee, public works can begin to clean up the debris at the site, and determine any additional grading necessary.
"It’s a great project with a lot of potential to make a statement. A lot of these pools were destroyed historically, and there's not a lot of evidence of them," he said. "This is a rarity ... We want to preserve that."
According to a news release sent out by the parks and recreation department last week, the final goal is to come up with more detailed plans for the area that could include, but are not limited to, improved interpretation and signage, additional historical markers, educational devices, oral history recordings, seating and additional landscaping.
Excited for an opportunity to "create an inclusive space where people can learn local history," once plans advance, Smith said the department will seek public opinion before finalizing them.