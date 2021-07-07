Old Riverside Park pool work continues, city hopes to transform space

While substantial work toward drainage repair and stabilization is complete, Simmons said the project has somewhat slowed as it the project waits for direction from an internal staff steering committee, which will indicate the next steps for a larger aesthetic changes and an opportunity to bring new life and "historical interpretation" to the site.

Of the three Lynchburg public pools, all of which were closed in the early 1960s rather than be integrated, the Riverside Park pool is the only one where any remnants still stand.

The spring-fed, 500,000-gallon pool was built by the city in the 1920s and, along with the pools in Jefferson and Miller parks, was segregated — with Jefferson Park home to the only pool for African Americans in Lynchburg, and Miller and Riverside parks' pools for whites only. When this was challenged during the civil rights movement in the 1960s, the city closed all three rather than desegregate, and each was eventually destroyed or filled in and abandoned.

Susannah Smith, construction coordinator with the parks and recreation department, said the committee is made up of several former and current city employees, some of whom remember the pool being closed and were directly impacted by the city's refusal to integrate. Together, they are working to create a vision for the future of the space.