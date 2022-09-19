On a journey of highs and lows, local coach Tye Thoreson has brought volleyball expertise from California to Lynchburg

Tye Thoreson was an athlete. Still is by many measures, though he may dispute the description these days.

Glimpses of him during practices at the Rustburg High School gym offer plenty of evidence. The 42-year-old Lynchburg resident still out-jumps those who line up opposite him on the other side of the net. He still out-hits younger players, still shuts down their attacks and still can offer up devastating serves.

For Thoreson, this was a destiny mapped out decades ago, in the days before volleyball became his calling card. One dreamed about by Thoreson’s father, Dave, the subject of stories bandied about the family’s household during Tye’s childhood.

These tales of Dave Thoreson’s prime years in the 1960s as a decathlete were repeated too often to be of no consequence. Dave Thoreson trained with Olympians and became, alongside them, one of the sport’s most accomplished athletes on the national and world stage, reaching his peak by winning bronze at the 1967 Pan American Games.

This life Dave Thoreson had played out before Tye arrived on the scene, but the principles by which the elder Thoreson rose to prominence remained even after he’d surrendered the title of decathlete, when he became a father.

For Tye and his sisters, Dave Thoreson wanted a similar work ethic, and, perhaps, some form of athletic achievement. So, before the sun poked through the treetops, Tye and his older sister trained under the direction of their father. Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings before getting ready for school, they were preparing for their future, running a half mile as their father timed them, or completing hill sprints in the dark.

“It was work,” Tye Thoreson said of those days during his childhood in Southern California, before he traded the West Coast for the East and became a coach in Lynchburg.

Before long, that athleticism Tye possessed — be it a result of genes or workouts — was put to the test. Quickly, he passed.

***

As a fifth grader, Tye Thoreson began participating in grass volleyball tournaments. He won somewhere around half of the events he entered, he said.

Then came the bigger challenge: sand. Same sport, just a different venue and surface.

Unlike grass, this surface was punishing. On grass, players could glide across the court or make their approaches for attacks at the net without resistance. Sand, meanwhile, did its best to suck in whoever dared step between the lines.

Volleyball players are “twice as slow” on the sand compared to other surfaces, whether grass or gym floors, Thoreson said, so less-determined players might not have the drive to continue competing in a game that requires so much stamina and effort. But for Thoreson — now the Rustburg JV volleyball coach and an assistant with the varsity team, who also has served as a coach and mentor in the area’s non-high school volleyball club and travel teams — the reward was worth the extra effort.

The rhythm of the game made sense to Thoreson, as did the inability to hide or fade into the background while playing. With only two players on a side of the net at any given time, beach volleyball players are forced to sink or swim, and have command of every one of the sport’s fundamentals.

“I knew that beach was a sport where it didn’t favor you if you were just an amazing hitter,” Thoreson said. “I wasn’t phenomenal at any one thing, but I was great at the mix.”

And on the beach — where the breeze offered brief respite from the soaring temperatures on the Southern California coast, and where the ocean to later cool off in was waiting only feet away — there existed a freedom for players like Thoreson. There was no coach or particular play that needed to be run — “You could compete how you wanted to compete,” he said.

It all made sense for Thoreson, who worked the California beach volleyball circuit as a player throughout his teenage years.

On many of those weekends on Hermosa, Will Rogers, Playa Del Rey, Manhattan, Doheny and Huntington beaches, Thoreson added, he had the opportunity to play against players many years his senior. Whereas indoor often requires teams to compete based on the age category they fall into, he didn’t have to abide by similar rules on the beach.

“Maybe some players would see that and be like, ‘Oh, I never want to do that,’” Thoreson said of the competition or potential failure that could befall younger athletes. But Thoreson didn’t shrink away from the opportunity.

Instead he embraced the chance to keep improving, giving in to the tug and allure of limitless potential on the beach.

“There was no ceiling,” Thoreson said.

***

For years, that continued to be true.

Indoors and out, Thoreson kept finding success and piled up proof of his talent on both surfaces, the abilities he built on sand only increasing his talent in the gym.

When he was 13, he was part of an indoor travel team that went to the USA Volleyball Indoor National championships. There, in Austin, Texas, in 1994, Thoreson and his 14-and-under team finished second to a squad from Puerto Rico.

At 17, he was part of an indoor team at his high school, Dos Pueblos, that won a California Interscholastic Federation state title — a feat, given how much volleyball talent was concentrated in Southern California: “a lot of athletes, a lot of coaches and a lot of people that were just great at what they did,” as Thoreson put it.

At that same age, his efforts and winning ways in tournaments on the beach resulted in his AAA rating — the highest of four ratings handed out by the California Beach Volleyball Association.

As part of that journey on the beach, he became one of the best junior players in the state and nation, recording a highlight when he and teammate Dan Matheson reached the Junior Olympics. On the way, he proved his talent against elite athletes, including Sean Rosenthal.

Like Brook Billings, one of Thoreson’s best opponents in indoor play, Rosenthal earned star status as a member of Team USA and competed in the Olympics. Rosenthal, whose nickname nowadays is “Superman” because of his leaping abilities on a surface that can swallow feet and ankles, made two appearances in the Olympics. In both 2008 and 2012, Rosenthal and teammate Jake Gibb finished fifth.

A decade earlier, as Rosenthal made his rise early in his beach career, Thoreson was responsible for one of Rosenthal’s learning experiences, handing him a loss in a junior tournament.

“It was crazy,” Thoreson said of the win in that 1998 match, “because I knew how good this guy was.”

Thoreson, on that summer day on Hermosa Beach, knew the abilities Rosenthal carried into the match at the time, having already faced him a couple times in the past. So Thoreson specifically targeted Rosenthal’s teammate, making him, rather than Rosenthal, carry the load defensively.

“I’m thinking whoever he is, it’s not Sean Rosenthal. I just drilled [the ball at] the guy nonstop,” Thoreson said.

The strategy worked and opened the door to another opportunity for Thoreson to play with the best. He ventured back indoors when he was offered a spot on the Los Angeles Athletic Club team, which became one of the best squads in the nation, thanks again to the vast experience of volleyball players in the area, and competed against the best teams from Canada, as well.

As years passed, Thoreson also found himself competing in qualifying tournaments in the Association of Volleyball Professionals, an organization that features many of the best players in the world.

But that ceiling Thoreson failed to see years before eventually appeared. He saw glimpses during his teenage years, before it came into full view when he began his college playing career. There was a limit, he discovered, not because of any external factors — like a restricted number of tournaments he could participate in or lack of players to compete against — but because his body began to fail him.

***

Thoreson’s health was falling off during his high school years (initial problems began earlier), but upon entering the University of California, Santa Barbara, as both a student and volleyball player, it “collapsed,” he said.

Often, Thoreson endured rashes and reactions on his skin, along with fatigue. Moments of brain fog came along for the ride, as well.

The bigger issue, though, were the allergic reactions he felt in his throat. Thoreson regularly dealt with a milder form of anaphylaxis, in which his airway narrowed.

It was hard to breathe, though not life-threatening, Thoreson said. But a partially closed airway made any athletic activity — training for volleyball or playing it — tough. The brain fog and fatigue, too, made it hard for Thoreson to play at his peak in such a fast-paced game indoors.

“I never really knew on any given day whether I would be fully functioning,” Thoreson said, because then, as now, he wasn't able to pinpoint specific (or multiple) allergens or causes.

“Some days I was just 100% and could spring [off the ground] and had all the stamina in the world. … You see throughout my athletic career I was great at times, and at other times I was falling apart.”

Some of the ongoing issues Thoreson deals with might be pinned to the autoimmune disorder he has, Hashimoto’s disease. It affects the thyroid gland, which produces hormones that help regulate many bodily functions.

Thoreson has seen multiple doctors from across the United States in an attempt to control the allergies, too, though there has been no definitive answer.

Instead, Thoreson eats incredibly healthy, avoiding foods he believes could be triggers and other processed foods and chemicals, and he’s undergone programs in an attempt to rid his body of any other potential toxins.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Thoreson wrote in a synopsis of his life’s journey — an attempt to ensure he covered all his bases for an interview, in the event he dealt with any adverse health reactions ahead of the scheduled meeting. “Yet not quite enough.”

***

Thoreson’s time at UCSB ended after a couple volleyball seasons. He transferred to UC San Diego and completed another short stint on that team before closing out his playing career.

Eventually, he made his way to Lynchburg, where his parents owned a house. They ended up in Virginia because of Thoreson’s sister Tiffany, who also played volleyball at nearby Liberty University.

Now, as he goes about life on the opposite coast he grew up on, Thoreson’s health journey hasn’t gotten much smoother. “Once you’ve been through it enough, you just bear it, bear and grin kind of thing,” he said of the nagging issues.

But Thoreson’s faith — reached via a personal foray into church attendance and avid Bible reading once he got to Lynchburg — has been one way he’s been able to navigate the twists life has thrown at him.

“Jesus has carried me through,” he said.

The jobs he’s taken on in the area have helped, too.

“He’s one of the best male players I have ever been around,” said Kristen Hardie, one of the first people Thoreson met upon his arrival to the area, thanks to the sport Thoreson has loved since his childhood.

The two connected playing volleyball, of course, and immediately, Thoreson stood out to Hardie. His talent was obvious, and Hardie knew players in the area could benefit from learning from someone of his caliber and background. So Hardie got Thoreson on board as a coach in the area’s indoor club league and as head coach of the JV team at Rustburg, where Hardie coached for decades until stepping down this past winter.

Jeff Shirey, who also was a major player in the area club scene, texted Hardie one night after seeing Thoreson coach, saying, according to Hardie, “This guy really knows what he’s talking about.”

Before long, Thoreson started to put his stamp on Lynchburg-area volleyball. With help from others and the club program, Thoreson brought beach volleyball to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He and Hardie and others created two sand courts in Campbell County about seven to eight years ago.

At the time of the courts’ beginnings, Hardie never knew there were so many kinds of sand, but Thoreson did. And she knew, given all the playing he’d done in California, “he knew what he was talking about.” Now, the courts with his choice of sand are used by area teens for summer competition.

Many of the best indoor players locally have upped their skills because of the chance to cut their teeth — or gain their sand legs — on those courts for which Thoreson helped shovel tons of sand.

He also has helped the Rustburg varsity team become a statewide powerhouse. Players who’ve come through his JV ranks — where he patiently drilled in the fundamentals, and built a culture dedicated to hard work and becoming an athlete, just as his dad did with him — helped the RHS varsity team reach the Final Four in the state tournament each of the past four seasons and post back-to-back state titles the last two.

In those state playoff journeys, Thoreson was involved in the Red Devils’ preparations as an assistant coach on the varsity team, helping the same girls he’d coached previously. An active participant in practices, Thoreson made RHS better by drawing on his years of experience to serve hard, hit hard and put up a huge block for those girls to work around with his 6-foot-4 frame.

“My seniors this [past] year, they loved that,” Hardie said. “... They fed off it.”

There were days when Hardie knew Thoreson wasn’t at his best, she said. But, she added, she’s “probably one of the few people who can tell when he’s not feeling good. ... Even sick, he’s still one of the best players I’ve ever played with.”

“He will push through,” Hardie said. “He’s still gonna play as hard as he can.”

Because for Thoreson, at this point, given all the time and work he’s poured into the sport, he can’t turn his back on volleyball now.