WATHC NOW: "On hallowed ground:" Patrick Henry's Red Hill honors buried history of its enslaved population

For Brooks, this has been a passion project for some time. She's done her own research, and has photos and old tintype photographs as proof.

Morgan said this was sacred ground for them, and the only circumstance in which she would ever visit a plantation.

“I’ll never experience anything like this again in my lifetime,” she said. At age 81, she called this an excellent way to honor her ancestors, and she was grateful for the researchers and staff at Red Hill who have been in contact with her for the last year.

"It was sobering, it was solemn," she said of visiting the cemetery. "Right now I'm getting chills."

At the dedication, Ceasor Johnson, pastor at Springhill Baptist Church, led the prayers of remembrance. Johnson said his own congregation has descendants of the enslaved at Red Hill, a story that has been in the DNA of the community for generations, but for so long was "not marked by any other way than by nature itself."

"The story has not died, it just hasn't been told," said Johnson. Again and again, as he encouraged those gathered around the clearing to join hands, the cemetery at his back, he said, "We were here ... Yes, we were here."