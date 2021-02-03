On the hunt for LOVE: Nelson County family finds new pastime during COVID

“It’s taken us to parts of Virginia that I’ve never been to. I’m from Nelson County, born and raised, my husband’s from Amherst. It’s kind of neat to go to these different areas and see the different scenery,” Ashwell said.

The adventure for the family started about a couple years ago around the time Peyton was 6 and saw her first LOVE sign that was put up for the annual LOCKN’ Festival. With the onset of the pandemic and the discovery of the Virginia website listed the different signs, the family was looking for something safe to do, Ashwell said.

Having started their adventure roughly eight months ago hitting the LOVE signs close to home in Nelson County, the Ashwells eventually expanded outward, working their way through Buckingham, Farmville, Albemarle County, Louisa County and Harrisonburg, among others.

Peyton said her favorite sign so far has been the one located at Nancy’s Candy Company in Meadows of Dan.

Ashwell said they mostly travel over the weekend or days her and her husband have off work. Nelson County Public Schools’ virtual learning format also allows the family to hit the road while Peyton completes school work remotely.

Peyton and her mother said any family with the means to do so should follow in their footsteps.

“I think everybody should see them. It’s something that if you have the means and you’re able and you have the time to do it — and it’s not time restricted,” Ashwell said. “You can work at your own pace.”

