'On the night train:' Caboose turned Airbnb now hosting guests

A one-of-a-kind newly remodeled vintage caboose near downtown Lynchburg offering views of the James River is available for short-term rentals.

Last summer, neighbors in Daniel’s Hill gathered on C Street to watch a circa-1950s red train caboose make its way to its new home overlooking the river.

The 40-foot-by-10-foot caboose was purchased on Facebook Marketplace by local Airbnb consultants Amy and Marc Corbett.

The Corbetts purchased a small lot behind their dual home and Airbnb on C Street where, with the help of CSE, Inc., a crane service in Madison Heights, they placed the caboose that they converted into an Airbnb.

Amy Corbett, co-owner of All Belong Co., said the caboose was used in West Virginia as a concession stand at ball games.

The caboose originally was used on the railways and, as cabooses have been just about phased out now, people are beginning to repurposing them.

Corbett said they love reclaiming materials — the entire caboose is a reclaimed project — and using them in new ways, so when they tore down the uninhabitable home that was there originally, they were able to use pieces of it to create James Station.

The old wood floors became the ceiling for the caboose; they painted and hung the exterior siding upside down on the kitchen wall, and even the retaining wall to the driveway is made out of pieces of concrete from the foundation and sidewalk of the old house — called “urbanite.”

The porch swing is mounted with reclaimed railroad ties.

“Though the remodel was extensive, we were able to keep some original features of the train,” she said. “Guests can use one of the original exterior doors [in the bathroom] to get that feel of a true caboose.”

What is being used as the closet was one of two tall lockers original to the train.

“We kept the original sink and made it the bathroom sink,” Corbett said. “An original metal cabinet houses the toaster oven in the kitchen. All of the windows are new except those in the back of the bay window which is behind the couch. We kept those completely original.”

They also purchased hammock chairs that can clip on to the original bars near the ceiling and make a fun indoor swing.

“We’re super thrilled with how the LOVEworks mural turned out,” she said. “We are on the official statewide list of LOVE signs.”

People have to stand on the street to take any pictures so they don’t disrupt guest stays.

“We wanted James Station to feel like a true destination, an attraction to bring people to show off our city and we feel like the LOVE sign helps it to stand out, gives guests a fun photo opportunity and also connects it to our place, state and our brand,” Corbett said.

The large deck is perfect for small gatherings and features a fire pit — the Corbett’s even stock the wood for guests — chairs, benches, a hammock and porch swing.

Getting the caboose to C Street last year cost twice as much as the actual piece itself, Corbett said.

In order to get the caboose, she and her husband had to first coordinate with the city to make sure it would meet all inspection codes since it will be used as a single-family residence.

“We had to build the foundation and the tracks and get it all inspected,” she said. “That was probably one of the hardest parts, is like finding out who knows how to build train tracks and who would be able to go bring a caboose from West Virginia to Lynchburg.”

Their original plan was just to build a small house with a wall of glass to overlook the river, she said.

“But when we priced that, I mean it was ridiculous, especially after COVID. So, even with a unique stay like this, it was actually much cheaper,” she said.

Corbett said she and Marc have some ideas up their sleeves throughout the year to make James Station a destination for locals, not just out-of-towners.

“Weekends are a two-night minimum, but during the week and Sunday nights, we allow one-night stays. We’ll also be renting it out on Peerspace during the week for things like photo shoots and small gatherings,” she said.