'On the night train:' Caboose turned Airbnb now hosting guests

A one-of-a-kind newly remodeled vintage caboose near downtown Lynchburg offering views of the James River is available for short-term rentals.
Last summer, neighbors in Daniel’s Hill gathered on C Street to watch a circa-1950s red train caboose make its way to its new home overlooking the river.
The 40-foot-by-10-foot caboose was purchased on Facebook Marketplace by local Airbnb consultants Amy and Marc Corbett.
The Corbetts purchased a small lot behind their dual home and Airbnb on C Street where, with the help of CSE, Inc., a crane service in Madison Heights, they placed the caboose that they converted into an Airbnb.
Amy Corbett, co-owner of All Belong Co., said the caboose was used in West Virginia as a concession stand at ball games.
The caboose originally was used on the railways and, as cabooses have been just about phased out now, people are beginning to repurposing them.
Corbett said they love reclaiming materials — the entire caboose is a reclaimed project — and using them in new ways, so when they tore down the uninhabitable home that was there originally, they were able to use pieces of it to create James Station.
The old wood floors became the ceiling for the caboose; they painted and hung the exterior siding upside down on the kitchen wall, and even the retaining wall to the driveway is made out of pieces of concrete from the foundation and sidewalk of the old house — called “urbanite.”
The porch swing is mounted with reclaimed railroad ties.
“Though the remodel was extensive, we were able to keep some original features of the train,” she said. “Guests can use one of the original exterior doors [in the bathroom] to get that feel of a true caboose.”
What is being used as the closet was one of two tall lockers original to the train.
“We kept the original sink and made it the bathroom sink,” Corbett said. “An original metal cabinet houses the toaster oven in the kitchen. All of the windows are new except those in the back of the bay window which is behind the couch. We kept those completely original.”
They also purchased hammock chairs that can clip on to the original bars near the ceiling and make a fun indoor swing.
“We’re super thrilled with how the LOVEworks mural turned out,” she said. “We are on the official statewide list of LOVE signs.”
People have to stand on the street to take any pictures so they don’t disrupt guest stays.
“We wanted James Station to feel like a true destination, an attraction to bring people to show off our city and we feel like the LOVE sign helps it to stand out, gives guests a fun photo opportunity and also connects it to our place, state and our brand,” Corbett said.
The large deck is perfect for small gatherings and features a fire pit — the Corbett’s even stock the wood for guests — chairs, benches, a hammock and porch swing.
Getting the caboose to C Street last year cost twice as much as the actual piece itself, Corbett said.
In order to get the caboose, she and her husband had to first coordinate with the city to make sure it would meet all inspection codes since it will be used as a single-family residence.
“We had to build the foundation and the tracks and get it all inspected,” she said. “That was probably one of the hardest parts, is like finding out who knows how to build train tracks and who would be able to go bring a caboose from West Virginia to Lynchburg.”
Their original plan was just to build a small house with a wall of glass to overlook the river, she said.
“But when we priced that, I mean it was ridiculous, especially after COVID. So, even with a unique stay like this, it was actually much cheaper,” she said.
Corbett said she and Marc have some ideas up their sleeves throughout the year to make James Station a destination for locals, not just out-of-towners.
“Weekends are a two-night minimum, but during the week and Sunday nights, we allow one-night stays. We’ll also be renting it out on Peerspace during the week for things like photo shoots and small gatherings,” she said.
1 of 46
Welcome Home Caboose 23
The original bathroom sink at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Spectators watch from their decks as a train caboose is installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Caboose owners Amy and Marc Corbett watch from their second-story deck with their hospitality assistant, Lisa Quell, as a train caboose is installed behind their home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be renovated and rented out as an Airbnb which Quell will manage.
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Amy Corbett watches with Audrey Spivey, 4, as a train caboose on a flatbed trailer navigates through the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Amy and Marc Corbett own the caboose and will transform it into an Airbnb behind their home.
Amy Corbett takes video of the installation of a train caboose behind her home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The Corbetts will transform the caboose into an Airbnb.
A flatbed carrying a train caboose turns from Cabell Street onto C Street to be backed in to be installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Spectators watch as a train caboose is installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
The original bathroom sink at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 24
The kitchen leads through the seating area and into the bedroom at the James Station Airbnb.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 22
The bathroom looking into the rest of the caboose at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 13
Entrance mat on original floor at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 14
Mid-Century modern mirror and dresser at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 15
The kitchen at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 16
Original furniture used as a coffee station at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 17
Coffee mugs provided at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 18
The Airbnb features a kitchen with a window providing a view outside.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 19
Floating shelves to hold dinnerware at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 20
The bathroom at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 21
The shower at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 8
An outdoor sitting area at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 9
A door from the bedroom of the caboose leads outside.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 10
A seating area with a view of the James River at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 11
The seating area in the caboose sits next to the kitchen.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 12
The wood on the ceiling of the caboose is from an uninhabitable home that originally was on the site of James Station.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 4
The newly-remodeled caboose on C Street in Lynchburg called James Station has been converted into an Airbnb and is available for short-term rentals.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 5
The exterior of 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 6
The James Station caboose features a LOVE sign on its exterior.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 7
A fire pit outside the caboose overlooks the James River and is perfect for small gatherings.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 1
Amy Corbett, who co-owns the James Station Airbnb, says "probably one of the hardest parts" was finding out who could build the tracks and get the caboose to Lynchburg.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 2
Original window and handle at 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Welcome Home Caboose 3
The exterior of 100 C St, Lynchburg on Friday Sept. 23, 2022.
Paige Dingler, The News & Advance
Caboose
Spectators watch from their decks as a train caboose is installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose makes a tight turn onto Cabell Street in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday.
Kendall Warner photos, The News & Advance
Caboose
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Caboose owners Amy and Marc Corbett watch from their second-story deck with their hospitality assistant, Lisa Quell, as a train caboose is installed behind their home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be renovated and rented out as an Airbnb which Quell will manage.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose drives through the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Families wait for the arrival of a train caboose in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Spectators take photos and video of a flatbed transporting a train caboose coming across the bridge into the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner The News & Advance
Caboose
Spectators take photos and video of a flatbed transporting a train caboose comes across the bridge into the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Amy Corbett watches with Audrey Spivey, 4, as a train caboose on a flatbed trailer navigates through the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Amy and Marc Corbett own the caboose and will transform it into an Airbnb behind their home.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Amy Corbett takes video of the installation of a train caboose behind her home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The Corbetts will transform the caboose into an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose drives through the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose drives through the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose makes the tight turn onto Cabell Street in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose turns from Cabell Street onto C Street to be backed in to be installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose comes across the bridge into the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
A flatbed carrying a train caboose makes the tight turn onto Cabell Street in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Spectators take photos and video of a flatbed transporting a train caboose coming across the bridge into the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Workers install a train caboose in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel's Hill neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner, The News & Advance
Caboose
Spectators watch as a train caboose is installed in the backyard of a home overlooking the James River in the Daniel’s Hill neighborhood on Thursday. The caboose will be converted and rented out as an Airbnb.
Kendall Warner PHOTOS, The News & Advance
“Though the remodel was extensive, we were able to keep some original features of the train. Guests can use one of the original exterior doors [in the bathroom] to get that feel of a true caboose.”
- Amy Corbett, co-owner of the James Station Airbnb