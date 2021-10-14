Once the site of a Civil War skirmish, the Samuel Miller house finds new life with Lynchburg couple

As the Cold War escalated in the 1950s, families across the country built fallout shelters in their basements and backyards. The fallout shelter was connected to the home's long, narrow cellar — one of the other 1930s additions — and access was gained from the first floor via a descending staircase under the original staircase.

Julie said they don't have plans for many renovations themselves, just what "needs to be fixed." There are some improvements they would like to do in the kitchen and master bathroom and, in the coming years, they want to repaint the exterior. They hope to have any major fixes done by the house's 200th anniversary in 2026.

Sitting in relative isolation, what then would have been about five miles beyond the outskirts of Lynchburg, an island in the midst of the sprawling plantation, during the 1864 Battle of Lynchburg a cavalry skirmish took place on the property, and Union troops pillaged Miller's home.

As the story goes, Miller took precautions before their arrival and buried gold coins and important financial certificates around the property in waterproof cylinders. Some would not be recovered until his death several years later.

"We haven't found any," interjected Julie.

"Well, we haven't really been looking," Richard added.