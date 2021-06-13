One arrested, one suspect at large after separate Campbell County shootings

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating two separate shooting incidents Sunday, one of which resulted in an arrest.

Sherry Marie Wright, 41, of Brookneal is charged with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said in a news release. She is held without bond at Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Wright was arrested after authorities responded to a 911 call at 3 a.m. that said two people had been shot and injured at a home on Caroline Avenue in Brookneal. Both people are hospitalized in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

Separately, authorities responded to a 1 a.m. call asking for assistance in the parking lot of the Sheetz at 14480 Wards Road. The caller said someone had been shot.

Deputies found the wounded person at a different store, the Burley's Market/Marathon gas station nearby at 14074 Wards Road, and that person received help for a gunshot wound to the torso.

The shooter in the second incident remains at large, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding either of these incidents to contact the sheriff’s office at (434) 332-9574, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.