One Community, One Voice makes holiday meals possible for 100 families

Growing up in White Rock Hill, Camm said he knew what it was like to struggle to make ends meet, but even when things were at their worst, his family always had each other. They had a Christmas dinner and time together around the table, and that, more than anything, is what the organization is trying to provide.

Many of the volunteers on Friday afternoon said they were familiar with this struggle, such as Akira Saunders, who was laying out the boxes on the pavement, depositing plastic bags of fresh fruit inside.

"I have been in situations where I was less fortunate and needed support," She said. “So I feel like, why not come out and give back?”

Others, like Barbara Espinosa, echoed the sentiment.

"It’s something God wants us to do, to help others, to bless others," Espinosa said. "I’ve been blessed, and if I can, I want to help out any kind of way."

She said with so many people facing unemployment or a limited income in the wake of COVID-19, the strain was worse this year than others.