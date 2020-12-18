One Community, One Voice makes holiday meals possible for 100 families

An assembly line spilled out of the doors of Living Word Ministries Church in downtown Lynchburg on Friday as volunteers with One Community, One Voice packed boxes to feed 100 families this holiday season.
A veritable sea of cardboard boxes covered the edge of the asphalt lot, each box filled with the makings of a Christmas dinner — from canned veggies and powdered mashed potatoes, to cranberry sauce and macaroni and cheese. Much like One Community, One Voice itself — a community group made up of Lynchburg faith leaders, churches and city agencies — the donated food came from a variety of local organizations.
The Lynchburg Police Department donated boxes of cake mix and frosting, Timberlake United Methodist Church offered up 100 turkeys, International Paper Company supplied the cardboard boxes and various other groups from around the community pitched in with food and manpower.
This is the fourth year of the Feeding the 100 giveaway, and Pastor James Camm, who leads One Community, One Voice, said that during the pandemic, the effort was more essential than ever.
"This is just a year where it’s really needed. We are glad to be able to touch at least 100 families for the holiday season,” Camm said. "To be able to have a Christmas dinner — you may not have a lot of presents, but you’ve got family and hope and that’s just what we’re trying to drive."
Growing up in White Rock Hill, Camm said he knew what it was like to struggle to make ends meet, but even when things were at their worst, his family always had each other. They had a Christmas dinner and time together around the table, and that, more than anything, is what the organization is trying to provide.
Many of the volunteers on Friday afternoon said they were familiar with this struggle, such as Akira Saunders, who was laying out the boxes on the pavement, depositing plastic bags of fresh fruit inside.
"I have been in situations where I was less fortunate and needed support," She said. “So I feel like, why not come out and give back?”
Support Local Journalism
Others, like Barbara Espinosa, echoed the sentiment.
"It’s something God wants us to do, to help others, to bless others," Espinosa said. "I’ve been blessed, and if I can, I want to help out any kind of way."
She said with so many people facing unemployment or a limited income in the wake of COVID-19, the strain was worse this year than others.
Jackie Burgess, who sorted through a stack of clementines at the head of the assembly line, said outreach has always felt very personal, particularly at this time of year. She wants to make sure that people don't just have food but have a beautiful meal with all the trimmings, something to bring whole families together.
"The biggest need is that people need to know that they’re not forgotten," she said. "They are not out there struggling by themselves because of the pandemic. Somebody does know and people are moving to help do something about it.”
Robin Robinson, executive programs manager, said this is the kind of support One Community, One Voice provides year-round. Since the onset of the pandemic, the organization has handed out more than a thousand boxes of food, and stacks its holiday roster with similar events to give back in the Lynchburg community — such as Saturday's Shop with a Hero event, Tuesday's Santa in the Park or its ongoing coat drive.
After the team assembles all the boxes, they will be distributed Friday evening at Miller Park with the help of local law enforcement, deposited in waiting trunks or, in some cases, delivered to the doors of those who are elderly or sick.
Even when things don't go as planned — Robinson ran out to get more tape when supplies ran low, leaving her team of "jolly helpers" to man the ship — she said they always find a solution.
"We want to ensure that no family goes without," Robinson said. "Not when we could have done something to help them have a Christmas."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.