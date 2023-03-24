One person is dead after a car crash early Friday in the town of Bedford.

Ronnie Lantz, 85, of Montvale was pronounced dead at the scene after Bedford police officers were dispatched around 5:20 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of the 900 block of Blue Ridge Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed Lantz was traveling east on Blue Ridge Avenue before making a left turn to access Ole Turnpike Drive.

While doing so, a vehicle traveling west on Blue Ridge Avenue struck Lantz’s vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.