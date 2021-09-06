One dead after Bedford County crash, fire department says

The driver of a box truck was fatally injured Monday afternoon in Big Island, according to the Bedford Fire Department.
Units were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of Big Island Highway and Hurricane Reef Drive for an overturned vehicle, the department said on social media.
Responding units found the truck overturned and the entire road blocked.
Multiple fire and rescue units as well as Virginia State Police worked the scene.
Details of how the crash happened, as well as the driver's name, were not available Monday.
— From staff reports
