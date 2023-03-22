An Altavista woman died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Bedford County, police said.

Vicki Bailey Crews, 64, was a passenger in a 2015 Jeep Latitude traveling east on U.S. 460 at Heightview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Crews, who was wearing her seat belt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she died.

The 65-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no charges pending, police said. The crash remains under investigation.