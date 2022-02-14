One dead after Campbell County house fire

One man died after a house fire Sunday afternoon in Campbell County that authorities say was accidentally caused by an electrical issue.

Officials responded around 2:25 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home in the 2000 block of Tabor Road in Gladys.

They found a man inside the house and removed him. He died of his injuries at the scene, according to a news release from Campbell County.

Several animals also died.

Gladys Fire, Altavista Fire, Citizens Emergency Crew, Campbell County Public Safety, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office as well as additional units from Brookneal and Rustburg responded to the fire.