One dead after crash outside Altavista Saturday night

One person died Saturday following a car crash in Campbell County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 less than a mile south of Gladys Road just outside Altavista. Police said a 2010 Toyota Camry ran off the side of the road and overturned.
No further information is available and the crash remains under investigation, according to a news release from state police.
AMY TRENT
(434) 385-5543
