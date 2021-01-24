 Skip to main content
One dead after crash outside Altavista Saturday night
One person died Saturday following a car crash in Campbell County. According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 29 less than a mile south of Gladys Road just outside Altavista. Police said a 2010 Toyota Camry ran off the side of the road and overturned. 

No further information is available and the crash remains under investigation, according to a news release from state police. 

