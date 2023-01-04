 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after Nelson County crash

A Nelson County woman died after a two-vehicle crash Monday in Colleen, police said.

Elizabeth Simmons, 25, of Arrington, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the wreck, which Virginia State Police said occurred at 9:32 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 655 in Colleen.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound on Virginia 655 when it crossed U.S. 29 into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Spark traveling south on U.S. 29, state police said in a news release.

Police said the Spark was unable to avoid the Malibu and the vehicles collided. 

The driver of the Malibu, Tracy Replogle, 37, of Amherst, and a 31-year-old male passenger, whom police did not identify in the news release, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Simmons was in the Malibu's passenger seat and died at the scene. State police said none of the three in the Malibu wore seatbelts.

The driver of the Spark, Heather Provenza, 40, of Madison Heights, who wore a seatbelt, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending. 

