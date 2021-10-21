One dead after single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

An Appomattox man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Virginia 24, just east of Virginia Circle, when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling west on Virginia 24, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to a news release.
The driver, Clarence A. Bailey III, 74, died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt, the release stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
