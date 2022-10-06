 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead after tractor-trailer, passenger vehicle collide on Virginia 151

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday in Nelson County. 

At 10:14 a.m., state police responded to a collision at the intersection of Virginia 151 and Virginia 6, according to a VSP news release.

A passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer loaded with gravel collided at the intersection, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn and its tailgate to strike a third vehicle.

Police reported one confirmed fatality from the crash. Police are in the process of notifying the family of the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation. 

