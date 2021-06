One person died Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County, police said.

A vehicle in the 500 block of River Road ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned into the James River, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said in an email.

Police responded to the crash at 6:49 p.m. The vehicle was pulled from the water around 8:52 p.m.

The person's name has not been released.