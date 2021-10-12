One dead following Monday-morning fire in Rustburg

A woman died early Monday morning in a structure fire in Rustburg, authorities said.
The woman's body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire at the 200 block of Candlemakers Lane, less than a mile from the intersection of U.S. 501 and Sunnymeade Road. Her identity has not been released yet.
Campbell County Public Safety and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office were notified of the fire with a reported entrapment at about 6:38 a.m. Monday, according to a Campbell County news release.
Crews extinguished the fire, then found a woman during their recovery efforts; she died at the scene. Her body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, according to the news release.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire.
First responders with Campbell County Public Safety and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, along with the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the scene.
Campbell County Public Safety is asking anybody with information regarding this incident to call the Campbell County Communications Center at (434) 332-9574, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.