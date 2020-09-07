 Skip to main content
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Campbell County
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Campbell County

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Marysville Road in Campbell County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Approximately 1,000 feet from Virginia 29 at 11:10 p.m., Gladys resident Brian Krantz, 54, ran off the left side of the road in his 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck and struck a utility pothole, police said in a news release issued Monday.

Krantz died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, police said Monday.

