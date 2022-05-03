 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

A Waynesboro resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.

The Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, National Park Service law enforcement rangers and Virginia State Police responded around 7:05 p.m. to a crash near Milepost 1 on the parkway.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle was heading north on the parkway when it left the road in a curve and went about 10 feet down an embankment before hitting a tree on the passenger side, according to a park service news release. The vehicle then flipped several times, coming to a rest on the passenger side. 

The passenger, Brayan Antonio Garcia Navas, 23, died in the crash, according to the release. The driver was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

