A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Lawyers and Lynbrook roads left one person dead and seriously injured another Monday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 10:27 p.m. after a sport utility vehicle and a Honda Odyssey collided at the intersection of the two roads, according to a news release. One person was killed in the crash, and a second was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.