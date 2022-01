A collision between a tanker truck and a sedan on U.S. 29 left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police were called at 6:41 a.m. to the scene of the crash on U.S. 29 near Grannys Lane, just south of where Virginia 24 crosses the highway in Campbell County.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division's Crash Reconstruction Team is helping with the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.