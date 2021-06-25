 Skip to main content
One dead in crash on U.S. 460 in Campbell County
A Friday-morning crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on U.S. 460 in Campbell County killed one person, police said.

According to a Virginia State Police news release, the crash took place at about 6:45 a.m. at U.S. 460 and Doss Road, when a 2012 Mercedes SUV traveling north on Doss Road stopped at the posted stop sign before pulling out across the eastbound lanes of U.S. 460 into the path of an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was not able to avoid the SUV and the two vehicles collided, the news release states. 

The motorcyclist, Steven K. Bryant, 64, of Madison Heights, died at the scene, according to the release. He was wearing a helmet.

The SUV driver, Keith T. Petty, 48, of Concord, was not injured in the crash, the release states. 

Charges are pending consultation with the commonwealth's attorney's office, and the crash remains under investigation, state police said.

— From staff reports

