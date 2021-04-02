 Skip to main content
One dead, one hospitalized after Bedford County crash
One dead, one hospitalized after Bedford County crash

One person was killed and one remains hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Bedford County, police said.

Police said a 2013 Kia Soul was traveling east on Route 602, just west of Hawthorn Road, when it ran off a small bridge and hit a tree at 8:55 a.m.

The driver — Christine Bell Goff, 86, of Big Island — died at the hospital following the crash, while the passenger, Edna L. Goff, is still in the hospital, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts.

Both wore seatbelts.

Police are continuing to investigate.

