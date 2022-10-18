One dead, one injured after Lynchburg fire

One person was found dead and another was injured during a house fire Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Early Street, authorities said.

Just after 8:30 a.m., fire crews responded for a structure fire with possible entrapment of the residents inside.

"The first crews to arrive found fire just inside the front door and heavy smoke throughout the rest of the home," according to a news release from the Lynchburg Fire Department.

"While firefighters worked on knocking down the fire, other crews completed a search of the entire residence. One occupant was discovered deceased under the stairwell on the first floor. Another resident was able to escape the blaze prior to firefighters arriving, but was injured trying to re-enter the home."

The injured man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The fire department did not release the names of the victims.

More than 30 firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the call. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office.