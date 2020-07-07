You are the owner of this article.
One dead, one injured in July 3 Bedford County wreck
One person died and another was treated for minor injuries following a single vehicle wreck July 3 in Bedford County.

A 1994 Jeep Cherokee crashed on Radford Church Road/State Route 654 less than a mile east of Tuck Road/State Route 633 just after 6:30 a.m. July 3, according to a Virginia State Police news release issued Tuesday night.

The driver, a 62-year-old male Roanoke resident, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

Police said the Jeep was travelling west on State Route 654 when it ran off the right side of the road and eventually hit a tree. "The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to become engulfed in flames," police said. 

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke is identifying the deceased. Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

-- Amy Trent

Police lights stock image

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

