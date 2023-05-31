Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires in the city Tuesday night that damaged homes and left one person in the hospital, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters responded to the first blaze, which occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Stafford Street inside a single-story, wood-frame house where the resident called the department to say his bedroom was on fire, LFD said.

Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire in the back bedroom of the house and controlled the blaze in about 20 minutes, however the home was heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke. The homeowner was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to the news release.

The fire was deemed accidental, however crowded conditions inside the home made it more difficult to pinpoint an exact cause, the department said.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a second blaze in the 1000 block of Coronado Lane, where firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the home, the department said.

Six people who were inside the house were already outside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported from this fire, according to LFD.

The department said the fire "apparently began in the basement and it took about an hour to get it completely extinguished due to crowded conditions inside the home, which was heavily damaged."

The fire was ruled accidental, however the department again said conditions prevented fire officials from deeming a more exact cause.

The two fires came just hours after another fire damaged the upstairs apartment of a home in the 2200 block of Memorial Avenue early Tuesday morning, where unattended cooking materials are believed to have started the fire, LFD said.

One person was treated on the scene of the morning fire for smoke inhalation, according to the department.

In the news release, the department thanked both the Monelison and Brookville-Timberlake volunteer fire departments for filling two city fire stations with apparatus and personnel Tuesday night while crews battled the fires.

— Bryson Gordon