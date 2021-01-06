One in four Central Virginians tested for COVID-19 see positive result

About a quarter of all COVID-19 tests administered in the Lynchburg area have been coming back positive after the holidays, according to the latest state data.

Days after Christmas, the percentage of daily positive results from a PCR test, the most common and accurate nasal swab test, climbed to a peak of 35.8% and has fluctuated between 20% and 30% since, numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show.

In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, 28% of tests processed on Tuesday were positive. Fewer tests were processed overall in the district on Christmas and the following weekend.

Hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in the district have generally trended parallel with test positivity. As of Wednesday, Lynchburg General Hospital was treating 119 COVID-19 patients, twice as many as it was a month prior. According to previous figures from Centra Health officials, that means about 34% of its hospital beds have COVID-19 patients in them.

Centra officials will be holding a press conference Thursday.