One in four Central Virginians tested for COVID-19 see positive result

About a quarter of all COVID-19 tests administered in the Lynchburg area have been coming back positive after the holidays, according to the latest state data.
Days after Christmas, the percentage of daily positive results from a PCR test, the most common and accurate nasal swab test, climbed to a peak of 35.8% and has fluctuated between 20% and 30% since, numbers from the Virginia Department of Health show.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, 28% of tests processed on Tuesday were positive. Fewer tests were processed overall in the district on Christmas and the following weekend.
Hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in the district have generally trended parallel with test positivity. As of Wednesday, Lynchburg General Hospital was treating 119 COVID-19 patients, twice as many as it was a month prior. According to previous figures from Centra Health officials, that means about 34% of its hospital beds have COVID-19 patients in them.
Centra officials will be holding a press conference Thursday.
Statewide, an average of 16.7% of tests have been coming back positive — the highest that rate has been since spring, when tests were rationed to those most at risk or most likely to have contracted the disease.
Out of the state’s 35 health districts, only two in the southwestern-most tip of Virginia have reported higher averages of positive test results than the Central Virginia Health District over the past few weeks.