One injured in fall from Sharp Top in Bedford County

One person was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after falling from Sharp Top Mountain near Buzzards Roost in Bedford County, officials said.

The Bedford Fire Department said on social media the person fell approximately 30 feet and was injured. Rescue crews were able to reach the person after about 30 minutes, begin medical care, load the person into a litter and remove them from the scene.

The fall is at least the third recently at popular hiking spots around the region.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Paul Classen, a long-distance hiker from the Netherlands, fell 50 feet off McAfee Knob in Roanoke County and died at the hospital later that day.

On May 22, 22-year-old Leonard Zimmerman of Pennsylvania died after he slipped and fell at Crabtree Falls in Nelson County.