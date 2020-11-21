 Skip to main content
One injured in shooting on Lynchburg's Main Street

One person was injured in an afternoon shooting on Lynchburg's Main Street. 

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to the 2100 block of Main Street near Oak Street for a report of a malicious wounding at about 4:12 p.m. Saturday. 

One person received a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

