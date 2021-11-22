 Skip to main content
One killed in Appomattox crash
A single-vehicle crash killed one person last week, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place just after 8 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 460, about a quarter-mile west of Iris Lane, when a 2008 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to a police news release.

The driver, Tierra S. Hubbard, 28, of Pamplin, died at the scene, the release said.

She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

