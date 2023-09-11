One person died after his car hit a house in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road in Campbell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash took place at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, after a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro traveling along Lynbrook Road ran off the road and continued through a yard before striking a house, police said.

The driver, an adult man, died at the scene. His name has not been released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Two people were inside the house at the time, though neither was injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation.