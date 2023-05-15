A bicyclist died of his injuries in a crash involving a car last week in Campbell County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Josiah D. Fowler, 20, of McDonough, Georgia, died on Friday of injuries he received in the crash the day before, the release said.

Fowler was riding a Trek bicycle south on English Tavern Road near Depot Road, when a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser attempted to pass the cyclist, the release said. The bicycle suddenly shifted toward the PT Cruiser, and the driver was not able to avoid hitting Fowler.

Fowler was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries, state police said. He was wearing a helmet.

The Chrysler's driver, a 47-year-old woman from Lynchburg, was not injured in the crash, according to the news release.

No charges were filed in the crash.