One person died in a house fire Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews responded to a house on Ramblewood Road in Forest at about 6:15 a.m. after 911 calls reported a structure fire with entrapment, according to the release.

Crews found heavy smoke, heat and fire when they arrived and began searching for the victim, the release said.

Firefighters found one person inside the burning home and removed the victim at about 6:30 a.m., according to the release. The victim had no pulse and was not breathing; resuscitation efforts began but the victim was pronounced dead at about 7:10 a.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Crews had the blaze under control at about 6:50 a.m., the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal's Office with help from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews from the Forest, Brookville-Timberlake and Bedford fire departments along with members of Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze.