One killed, several injured in Pittsylvania County crash between vehicle and horse-drawn carriage

A Kia Soul crashed into the back of a horse-drawn carriage Sunday evening on East Gretna Road in Pittsylvania County, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to several others, according to Virginia State Police.

A passenger of the horse-drawn carriage, Gretna resident Joseph Swarey, 19, was injured and died at the scene.

The operator of the carriage, 21-year-old Moses Swarey, and passenger Susie Swarey, 18, were both transported to an area hospital for injuries in the crash.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

—Caleb Ayers

