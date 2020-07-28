One killed, several injured in Pittsylvania County crash between vehicle and horse-drawn carriage

A Kia Soul crashed into the back of a horse-drawn carriage Sunday evening on East Gretna Road in Pittsylvania County, resulting in the death of a teenager and injuries to several others, according to Virginia State Police.
A passenger of the horse-drawn carriage, Gretna resident Joseph Swarey, 19, was injured and died at the scene.
The operator of the carriage, 21-year-old Moses Swarey, and passenger Susie Swarey, 18, were both transported to an area hospital for injuries in the crash.
State police continue to investigate the crash.
—Caleb Ayers
