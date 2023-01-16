 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person injured in Campbell County fire

Experts say you have only about 3 minutes to get out if your house catches on fire. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

One person was injured Monday in a residential fire on Treadway Circle in Campbell County, officials said.

The person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries and later transferred to VCU Medical Center for burn treatment, according to a news release from the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.

The fire was reported at 7:51 a.m. and was under control about 30 minutes later.

Another person was at the single-wide home at the time. Multiple animals also were there, and one dog died. The home is a total loss, according to the news release. 

Units from Lyn-Dan Heights, Rustburg, Evington, Campbell County Public Safety and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office is Investigating.

