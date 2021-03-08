One year later, COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’ still feel effects of virus

Two weeks after their daughter’s symptoms appeared, Lee fell severely ill with symptoms unlike anything he said he had ever experienced. Gregory was not far behind in becoming severely sick herself.

The acute period of symptoms lasted two to three weeks, the couple said. During his bout, Lee battled gastrointestinal upset, uncomfortable chest sensations and “a whole bevy of symptoms.” Gregory suffered severe migraines, shortness of breath, pressure in her chest, and cardiac symptoms like a racing heart. Both said they also experienced immense fatigue of a sort they had never known.

“That’s why we realized this was something different,” Gregory said.

Great fear and uncertainty loomed during this period, Gregory and Lee said.

“There was the existential fear of, 'If I go to bed feeling this bad, am I going to be around tomorrow?'” Gregory recalled.

Finally, the acute symptoms subsided, and for the following two to three weeks, the couple thought they were on the mend.

Their budding relief was short-lived.

After trying to get back into light exercise and move on with life as normal, Gregory and Lee found themselves suddenly and inexplicably regressing.