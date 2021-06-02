Open vaccine clinic Friday a final push before Lynchburg regional center closes

Centra Health is trying to get more residents in and around Lynchburg vaccinated against COVID-19 by holding a mass vaccination clinic Friday.

The effort comes exactly a month before President Joe Biden's target date of July 4 to have 70% of adults — about 160 million people — fully vaccinated.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties, has been lagging significantly behind state and nationwide immunization rates. As of Wednesday, 44.6% of Virginians were fully vaccinated, compared to just under 33% of people in CVHD, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Late last month, the health district announced it would be holding smaller neighborhood vaccine clinics through June. The regional vaccination site at Candlers Station is slated to close Saturday due to lack of interest and appointments, officials have said.

Centra's clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Candlers Station site and will offer all three brands of vaccines. The provider is encouraging people to schedule appointments at https://www.centrahealth.com/covid-vaccine.

