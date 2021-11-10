Opera on the James prepares to reopen after pandemic shutdown

After being shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit arts organization Opera on the James is preparing to emerge triumphant with its first major production in almost two years.

A classic, world-famous opera, Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” will be performed at the Academy Center of the Arts historic academy theater for two shows this week.

The Barber of Seville was supposed to be performed in spring 2020, said Peter Leonard, the show’s conductor and general director of the organization. Though talk of a dangerous virus known as COVID-19 was floating around, no hard guidance had yet been issued in terms of performing arts operations. One week into rehearsals, Leonard said, things started shutting down. Opera on the James had to make the decision to close down its season, like so many other organizations nationwide.

“It was a very traumatic time. And what proceeded thereafter for months was the shutdown that we all remember maybe too well. Performances of most any kind were not possible,” said Peter Leonard, general director of Opera on the James and conductor for the upcoming show.

Leonard stepped into the role of general director of the organization in October 2020, having guest-directed productions for it periodically since 2015.