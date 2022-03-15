Opportunity Center opening downtown

The Lynchburg Community Access Group (Lyn-CAG) is opening its new Opportunity Center this Friday.

The center at 1010 Main St. will be open for walk-ins 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and will offer computer skills, workforce training, housing services and education.

Treney Tweedy, executive director, said it will offer CNA training and med-tech training as well as provide information about Lyn-CAG’s pre-K Head Start program and weatherization program, which provides the energy saving measures necessary to make homes more comfortable and affordable.

“So we look at the needs in the workforce and as an organization, we have a responsibility to our community to help meet those needs,” she said. “And if that's providing training ourselves or through partnerships with training providers, that's what we're doing in order to make our services accessible.”

The Opportunity Center will hold an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday.

