The Bedford Community Health Foundation and the Town of Bedford have partnered to provide public transportation in the town with a second grant from the state, according to a news release from the foundation.

The need for transportation within the town has been identified in multiple Centra Community Health Needs Assessments over the years, the foundation’s release said. The Otter Bus initiative was 100% funded by the BCHF, while the town provided logistical and infrastructure support, and early success of the Otter Bus encouraged the town officials to apply for funding from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The foundation, the town and Ride Source, the transportation company providing the bus and the driver, submitted applications for state grant funding.

The first grant award in 2022 for the Otter Bus Initiative funded 80% of a total project budget of roughly $140,500. The foundation provided the remaining 20% as a grant match.

“This award allowed the Otter Bus to add Mondays as a fourth day to the three-day service schedule that was in place through the Foundation support,” the release said.

The most recent grant award from the Commonwealth Transportation Board is for 80% of the $175,560 operating budget, which will increase the hours of operation, making the bus available to more citizens. The new hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The bus operates within the town’s limits stopping at 18 locations on a one-hour cycle.

Ridership has steadily increased since the beginning of the service, providing transportation to roughly 2,300 people. So far in 2023, about 32% of riders are from subsidized housing in Bedford, 43% visited grocery, pharmacy and shopping areas, and 10% went to health and wellness stops including the Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, mental health providers and the Bedford Area YMCA.

The bus continues to be free to riders. The grant will assist operators in studying a pay model that will help determine the best method to fund the bus in the future.

“The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is pleased to provide funding for the Bedford Otter Bus, a valuable transit service that connects residents to their community,” DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said in the release. “With this funding, DRPT is supporting an innovative rural transportation solution that improves transit access to more Virginians.”

Denny Huff, the foundation’s executive director, said transportation is a vital resource for the health and wellness of individuals and communities.

“The Otter Bus helps to serve that need,” Huff said in the release. “Bedford has amazing resources, and we want every citizen to be able to access all that our town has to offer. Whether someone needs groceries, has a doctor’s appointment or just wants to get out and about, we hope that they will use the Otter Bus.”

For more information and hours of operation, visit www.otterbus.com.