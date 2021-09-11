Our Lady of Peace in Appomattox remembers Sept. 11 with memorial service on 20th anniversary

West also described the aftermath of the attack, and the difficulty of getting in touch with loved ones that day around the Pentagon since cell service was disrupted to prevent correspondence between terrorists if there happened to be any on the grounds.

"I finally got to a phone around one or two o'clock, and called my wife," West said. "The first thing I hear is 'West?'"

He said his wife knew it had to be him because "everybody else that was calling to ask about him had already called twice."

And as for the days following, going into work at a burning building is something that lives in his memory.

"You come over the highway and there is the Pentagon with its gaping hole and fire still shooting out of it 21 hours later," he said.

"But I was told to report at 6:30 in the morning, and everywhere else you looked there were people running out of a burning building. But that morning, there were all manners of people running into a burning building to get to work on what would be the plan of attack for the U.S. Military."