Our Lady of Peace in Appomattox remembers Sept. 11 with memorial service on 20th anniversary

For Appomattox resident Major General Scott West, Sept. 11, 2001 was just another day at his job in the Pentagon.
Truthfully, he did not have many days under his belt then, seeing as how it was only the second day of work in that position.
"About 8:50 or so, we got a phone call saying that there had been an aviation accident up in New York, and that we should turn on our tv sets to see what was going on," West said. "And while we were watching that, just a few minutes later we saw Flight 175 fly into the South Tower. Like everybody else watching, we knew immediately it wasn't an accident."
West distinctly remembers the words from his boss in the short aftermath: "There will be hell to pay."
Shortly after that, he described what he recalls as a "giant thud" — the sound of Flight 77 crashing into the western side of the Pentagon and killing 184 people.
Twenty years to the day, West was the keynote speaker at Our Lady of Peace in Appomattox, at a memorial prayer service remembering the tragic events of that day, and the lives lost then and in the 20 years since in the fight against terror.
"Today, we reflect on the great strength and reserve of our nation," West said in his speech. "We dusted ourselves off and got right back on our feet, a sign of who we are."
Similar memorial services were held across the country on the 20th anniversary of the day that changed America, and the world, when 2,996 people died as a result of terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda.
But West, whose decorated military career including being a Commanding General at the U.S. Army Quartermaster School in Fort Lee, told his personal story of loss from that day, having lost three "brothers-in-arms" in the Pentagon, as well as one in the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
Major Clifford L Patterson, Jr., Major Stephen V. Long and LTC. Stephen Neil Hyland, Jr., all close colleagues of West, died in the Pentagon on that day.
West's other colleague, Colonel Rick Rescorla, died in the South Tower while attempting to rescue people. According to West, Rescorla was seen outside of the South Tower escorting people out, but the last time he was seen was on the tenth floor, going back up to continue rescue efforts.
Unfortunately, the stories similar to Rescorla are too many to know them all. But 20 years later, people such as West continue to uphold the memories of these brave people who risked all they had to save other people that day. If not for people like Rescorla, the number of lives lost could have been even larger.
West also described the aftermath of the attack, and the difficulty of getting in touch with loved ones that day around the Pentagon since cell service was disrupted to prevent correspondence between terrorists if there happened to be any on the grounds.
"I finally got to a phone around one or two o'clock, and called my wife," West said. "The first thing I hear is 'West?'"
He said his wife knew it had to be him because "everybody else that was calling to ask about him had already called twice."
And as for the days following, going into work at a burning building is something that lives in his memory.
"You come over the highway and there is the Pentagon with its gaping hole and fire still shooting out of it 21 hours later," he said.
"But I was told to report at 6:30 in the morning, and everywhere else you looked there were people running out of a burning building. But that morning, there were all manners of people running into a burning building to get to work on what would be the plan of attack for the U.S. Military."
West said one thing that was vivid in his mind from that day was "at that moment..." he said of walking into the burning building, he "had never been as proud to be an American as I was that day."
And the pride was shown by the congregation at Our Lady of Peace in Appomattox at the memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the events.
They sung hymns such as "America The Beautiful" and "We Will Rise Again." The prayers continued for the families that lost fathers, mothers, wives, husbands and children.
"That we may always remember those who gave their last full measure of devotion to their country that day," said Diane Braddish, "we pray for our Nation."