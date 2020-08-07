Outbreaks lead to increased cases, deaths in and around Lynchburg

Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, churches and other settings continue to spread COVID-19 to residents in Central Virginia.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates since March, there have been 13 outbreaks in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
Of those, five outbreaks have been at long-term care facilities, seven have been at congregate settings and one has been in a healthcare setting. An outbreak requires at least two confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to be labeled by VDH.
“Congregate setting” is a wide umbrella term used for outbreaks from event venues, gyms, shelters, retirement communities, apartment complexes, businesses and even a community event or specific neighborhood where an outbreak can be traced to.
One of the most recent outbreaks reported at a long-term care facility has been at Fairmont Crossing Health and Rehabilitation Center in Amherst. There, five residents and seven staff members have tested positive since the first positive case was reported for a resident July 26, according to information from Centra Health, which operates the facility. There currently are 98 residents at Fairmont, which provides short-term and extended stays for patients.
Other outbreaks have been reported at Centra’s Oakwood Manor nursing home in Bedford and at Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center near Wards Road.
At Oakwood, 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 25, and one patient there has died from the disease, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig. The remaining 13 residents all have recovered, and eight staff members either have recovered or are “doing well clinically,” she said.
Since the first patient at Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center tested positive at the end of May, a total of 15 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive, according to its administrator, Andrew Shuler.
Among those, 13 patients have recovered and seven staff members have recovered and have been cleared by local officials to return to work, Shuler said. Four staff members still are recovering at home, and one patient still is being treated under isolation.
One patient and one staff member at the facility who tested positive have died, Shuler said, and “we cherish warm memories of their time in our center and mourn along with their families.”
At a Lynchburg town hall meeting Monday, Central Virginia Health District’s Health Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said there have been “church-based outbreaks” in the area and indicated at least one of those outbreaks might be ongoing and was under investigation.
He added his office mostly has encountered churches and religious groups that are practicing protective measures such as social distancing.
“I think if they’re not inclined to listen to us then they’re not going to be calling us,” he said. “And a lot of them are calling us and asking our advice.”
Gateley did not identify the churches where outbreaks have occurred.
Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer with CVHD, declined to say how many of the district’s seven outbreaks in congregate settings are connected to places of worship or how many people those outbreaks have affected.
Lockewood said places of worship can maximize their congregants’ safety by minimizing practices where people touch each other, touch communal objects or sing or by considering outdoor services.
