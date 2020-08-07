Outbreaks lead to increased cases, deaths in and around Lynchburg

At Oakwood, 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 25, and one patient there has died from the disease, according to Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig. The remaining 13 residents all have recovered, and eight staff members either have recovered or are “doing well clinically,” she said.

Since the first patient at Lynchburg Health & Rehabilitation Center tested positive at the end of May, a total of 15 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive, according to its administrator, Andrew Shuler.

Among those, 13 patients have recovered and seven staff members have recovered and have been cleared by local officials to return to work, Shuler said. Four staff members still are recovering at home, and one patient still is being treated under isolation.

One patient and one staff member at the facility who tested positive have died, Shuler said, and “we cherish warm memories of their time in our center and mourn along with their families.”

At a Lynchburg town hall meeting Monday, Central Virginia Health District’s Health Director Dr. Kerry Gateley said there have been “church-based outbreaks” in the area and indicated at least one of those outbreaks might be ongoing and was under investigation.