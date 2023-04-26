Outgoing Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, was honored for her two-plus decades in public service by Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday night, receiving a key to the City of Lynchburg as a parting gift.

Byron, a 26-year veteran of Virginia's General Assembly, represented Virginia's 22nd House district, which encompassed parts Bedford and Campbell counties, as well as Lynchburg.

She announced in February she would not seek re-election in 2023, when all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly will be on the ballot.

During Tuesday night's regular city council meeting, Mayor Stephanie Reed read remarks honoring Byron for her many years of "service to the citizens of Lynchburg and the region."

Calling it a "tremendous honor" to receive the key to the city, Byron thanked the citizens of Lynchburg for their support by sending her to Richmond.

"The people of Lynchburg have been unfailingly patriotic, hardworking, God-fearing, humble, generous, patient, kind people. And it's been a distinct honor of mine to be able to serve them for 26 years," Byron said.

"I believe you have the best law enforcement in the Commonwealth of Virginia and I have been privileged to serve with them and to assist them in many ways," Byron said, thanking Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema for his collaboration with her.

In a jam-packed council chambers, with residents ready to voice their opinions on the real estate tax rate, Byron said it was "wonderful" to see citizens willing to lend their voices to the elected officials.

"We need to hear your voice as we make those tough decisions," she said.

In closing, Byron thanked council for the honor, but said, "most importantly, I think I need to thank the people of the area for entrusting me to be your delegate for 26 years. Thank you."