Outgoing Lynchburg city councilors honored with keys to the city

As Lynchburg City Council held its final meeting of the year, two outgoing members of council were honored by their colleagues for their service to the city.

At-large Councilors Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright were celebrated at the opening of Tuesday's night meeting, with both receiving keys to the city from Mayor MaryJane Dolan.

Former At-large Councilman Randy Nelson also was honored Tuesday night but was not in attendance to receive a key to the city.

Tweedy, a Lynchburg native, was first elected to council in 2014 after having served six years on the Lynchburg City School Board. She was the city's first Black female mayor, serving in that capacity from 2018 to 2020, and she was vice mayor from 2016 to 2018.

Dolan, who served as the city's vice mayor under Tweedy from 2018 to 2020, showered praise on her colleague, saying, "You have been a strong leader who always stood up for what is fair and right, even at times of the risk of unpopularity.

"Your voice has been significant in informing and defending the truth and will surely be a void in our deliberations."

Working alongside Tweedy since 2016, Dolan said she has felt the "passion and the compassion of your beliefs as you fought to encourage our citizens to be informed and to scrutinize the data.

"The positive impact you've had on our community is truly a legacy that will live on."

Tweedy, thanking those in the crowd for the opportunity to serve them, said the last 14 years of service, "I have given it my all. I have given it my passion, my enthusiasm, my excitement through change and challenge.

"I don't regret one vote. I don't regret one decision. And I think we have positioned Lynchburg to be the best, 10 years and beyond," she added.

Tweedy and Wright were not re-elected to council in November, finishing fourth and fifth respectively behind Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Martin Misjuns, who will assume the dais in January. Nelson announced he would retire from council, and he resigned prior to the election

Wright, who started on council in 2018, has served as the city's vice mayor under Dolan since July 2020.

"You have done a stellar job as vice mayor and councilman. Your love for Lynchburg is expressed in your commitment to serve our public education system; your passion for public safety; your encouragement of economic development; and your concerns for every department of the city, as well as the employers and employees outside of this organization," Dolan said about Wright's time on council.

The mayor added Wright's advocacy for equity in jobs and compensation has helped "move the needle in both of these areas" during his time on council.

Wright, who ran every city street through his "Run LYH Challenge" during the COVID-19 pandemic, received a key to the city, along with a portrait of himself and former Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka running one of those streets.

"You not only have left footprints over every block and neighborhood that you ran in the city, but you also have left footprints of classic statesmanship and decorum as a voice of reason on this council," Dolan added.

As Wright thanked his colleagues, family, incoming councilors for offering their leadership, and residents who gave him the chance to serve the city he was born and raised in, the vice mayor fought tears, adding "I didn't expect to be emotional."

In closing their remarks, both Wright and Tweedy separately thanked city staff, the people Wright said "show up every day, who have taught me — a part-time councilmember — what committed, principled public service looks like."

"I'll be the first to say that it's easy to take for granted the clean water coming out of our taps, or the stable bridges that we drive across, or the fire department engine that shows up within minutes. And it can sometimes feel as though these things have always been there. And always will be," Wright said.

"But here's what I've learned. All that is a result of honest to God hard work, day in and day out."

Similarly, Tweedy added, "If I cry a tear, it's because I know the work that you all have put behind making this city what it is."

"Don't allow anyone to define who you are or the great work you do," Tweedy later said.

"Challenge them back and understand that you are great. Lynchburg serves this region well, and without a great Lynchburg, this region is not good."