A South Carolina man who purchased pain clinics throughout parts of the Western District of Virginia, including Lynchburg and Madison Heights, pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug and health care fraud conspiracy and agreed to pay $4 million in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.

John Gregory Barnes, 57, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a one-count information charging him with conspiring to knowingly use, in the course of dispensing and distributing a controlled substance, registration numbers issued to others; distributing and dispensing buprenorphine not for a legitimate medical purpose; and knowingly executing and attempting to execute a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs, according to the release.

In addition to his own plea of guilt, L5 Medical Holdings, the business entity that Barnes controlled, pleaded guilty to the same charge on the same conspiracies, as well as conspiracy to distribute and dispense fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine not for a legitimate medical purpose, according to the attorney’s office.

Barnes and L5 Medical Holdings jointly agreed to pay nearly $4 million in restitution to Medicare and Virginia Medicaid, and to forfeit $250,000 to the United States, the release says.

According to the news release, per court documents, Barnes, in 2014, despite not having any medical training bought a medical practice through L5. The holdings company operated pain management clinics, which involved the prescribing of opioids and opioid addiction treatment medications, including Suboxone.

Barnes conducted a feasibility study that identified Lynchburg as a prime location for a pain management clinic, deeming the pain management field “recession proof” as he transitioned from the mortgage industry, according to the release.

The attorney’s office said after Barnes began operating his pain clinics, those clinics became more focused on prescribing Suboxone and opioids, and less focused on interventional treatments. Barnes and L5 operated the clinics in a manner that prioritized revenue maximization over patient care.

Per the release, providers were encouraged to limit patient visits to 15 minutes and to see as many as 30 patients per day.

Additionally, at Barnes’ direction, medical providers with L5 followed the opinion of non-medical professionals in making medical decisions, including whether a patient should be treated for opioid addiction or for pain management, whether a patient should receive a prescription and what type of drug should be prescribed, the release said.

Patient interactions with non-medical professionals were billed to Virginia Medicaid and Medicare improperly, the attorney’s office said.

The company also used a urine drug screening policy based on insurance reimbursements rather than patient care, specifically refusing to implement a random drug screening policy in order to avoid losing the revenue that came from Medicare and Medicaid for as many drug tests those policies would pay for, according to the release.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh called the conduct “beyond pale” in the news release, adding Barnes “intentionally prioritized profit over genuine patient care” while a “record-high number of Virginians” fight opioid addiction.

Attorney General Jason Miyares also said, “Our fight against addiction and the opioid epidemic isn’t just with the drugs or major pharmaceutical companies, but also with the individuals who take advantage of addiction, of others’ pain, for their personal gain. Monetizing addiction is immoral and illegal.”

At sentencing, Barnes faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — Office of the Inspector General, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office — Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case, the attorney’s office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys S. Cagle Juhan, Jason Scheff and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Janine M. Myatt, assistant attorney general with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, are prosecuting the case, according to the release.